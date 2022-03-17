Mish Michaels: Popular meteorologist dies aged 53

Popular meteorologist and weather presenter Mish Michaels has died aged 53, according to her friends and family.

Ms Michaels was known for appearing as a weather presenter for WHDH-TV, WBZ-TV and The Weather Channel before her death on Wednesday, and appeared on television screens across the Boston area during her career.

Her family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss.” No details about her death were released.

“She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar equestrian, as well as an award-winning broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter,” said the Michaels family in a statement to the Boston Herald.

“Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work,” tjhe family added. “We are asking that our family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and support. Funeral arrangements will be announced”,

Her former colleagues have also paid tribute with WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen writing on Wednesday that Ms Michaels “was determined to pave the way for women meteorologists, not just here in Boston, but throughout the country.“

“She had this amazing energy about her, an undeniable presence,” explained Mr Elaisen. “When she walked in any room, she lit it up. From a small meeting space at WBZ to a weather conference with thousands of scientists, she had an aura about her that was evident. She immediately became the focal point, not because of any ego but instead just because, well, she was Mish.”

Massachusetts broadcaster Candy O’Terry, and the co-founder and CEO of the Candy O Radio Network, added that Ms Michaels “has passed away and that we have lost a truly wonderful woman” in a Facebook tribute.

“I was always such a fan of her energy, her vibe, and her kindness every time we met,” she added. “She was admired by every broadcaster & meteorologist I know. Please join me in sending prayers to her family”

According to Ms Michael’s LinkedIn profile she followed extreme weather “ever since” a tornado struck her home as a child, and that she was also an author and entrepreneur, and graduate of Cornell University.