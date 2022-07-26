Missing elderly woman with dementia is found dead in Florida woods

A 76-year-old Florida woman who had been reported missing over a week ago has been found dead.

Joan Kaloustian, who suffered from dementia, was found in a wooded area in Levy County on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies received a call from an individual who stumbled upon Ms Kaloustian’s body while hunting west of US-19.

Ms Kaloustian’s 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan was found stuck in a muddy trail close to her body. Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

The elderly woman was last seen on 17 July by relatives who had been visiting.

Ms Kaloustian left her home on July 17 in her white Dodge Caravan (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office )

They left around 4pm that day, and she is believed to have left her home in the Highpoint subdivision of Brooksville in her car shortly after.

It is unclear where she was headed. The Independent has reached out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for comment.