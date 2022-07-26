Missing elderly woman with dementia is found dead in Florida woods
Joan Kaloustian, who suffered from dementia, was last seen on 17 July
Texas mother last seen on her doorbell’s camera is found dead in her car at a shopping centre
A 76-year-old Florida woman who had been reported missing over a week ago has been found dead.
Joan Kaloustian, who suffered from dementia, was found in a wooded area in Levy County on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies received a call from an individual who stumbled upon Ms Kaloustian’s body while hunting west of US-19.
Ms Kaloustian’s 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan was found stuck in a muddy trail close to her body. Authorities said foul play is not suspected.
The elderly woman was last seen on 17 July by relatives who had been visiting.
They left around 4pm that day, and she is believed to have left her home in the Highpoint subdivision of Brooksville in her car shortly after.
It is unclear where she was headed. The Independent has reached out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies