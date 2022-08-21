Rescuers searching for missing hiker after flooding hits Zion National Park
Jetal Agnihotri was reported missing on Friday as floods swept through the Utah national park
Rescue teams are continuing to search for a missing hiker in Utah’s Zion National Park after flash floods swept through the area.
More than 20 emergency responders are looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, after she went missing while hiking in The Narrows near the Virgin River on Friday afternoon, park rangers said in a statement.
Ms Agnihotri, from Tucson, Arizona, became separated from family and friends on Friday, officials said.
Her brother Pujan Agnihotri told KJZZ that he believed she had been captured on video clinging to a log.
“She cannot swim. I mean the gushing water and all the debris and whatever it was in the water, I mean, I hope she’s okay,” Mr Agnihotri told KSLTV.
“We believe it’s her.”— Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022
The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in @ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w
Park officials received reports that a group of hikers had been “sweptoff their feet” in flooding on Friday afternoon and mobilised for a large-scale response, according to the statement.
Rangers found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards near the Temple of Sinawav. The hiker was taken to hospital by National Park Service ambulance.
“Other rangers hiked up Riverside Walk and found several hikers who were isolated by high water on high ground,” park officials said.
“Rangers directed them to remain in place until water receded and then assisted them to safety.”
After interviewing other hikers, they learned that Ms Agnihotri was missing.
“Park rangers and other members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team responded quickly to this event, and we are continuing our efforts,” said park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.
The flooded trails have been closed to public access.
The National Weather Service has placed several states under flood watch
