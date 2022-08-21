Rescuers searching for missing hiker after flooding hits Zion National Park

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rescue teams are continuing to search for a missing hiker in Utah’s Zion National Park after flash floods swept through the area.

More than 20 emergency responders are looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, after she went missing while hiking in The Narrows near the Virgin River on Friday afternoon, park rangers said in a statement.

Ms Agnihotri, from Tucson, Arizona, became separated from family and friends on Friday, officials said.

Her brother Pujan Agnihotri told KJZZ that he believed she had been captured on video clinging to a log.

“She cannot swim. I mean the gushing water and all the debris and whatever it was in the water, I mean, I hope she’s okay,” Mr Agnihotri told KSLTV.

The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in ⁦@ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching.

Park officials received reports that a group of hikers had been “sweptoff their feet” in flooding on Friday afternoon and mobilised for a large-scale response, according to the statement.

Rangers found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards near the Temple of Sinawav. The hiker was taken to hospital by National Park Service ambulance.

“Other rangers hiked up Riverside Walk and found several hikers who were isolated by high water on high ground,” park officials said.

Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, is missing in Zion National Park (KSLTV)

“Rangers directed them to remain in place until water receded and then assisted them to safety.”

After interviewing other hikers, they learned that Ms Agnihotri was missing.

“Park rangers and other members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team responded quickly to this event, and we are continuing our efforts,” said park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

The flooded trails have been closed to public access.

