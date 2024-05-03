The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Investigators looking for three missing tourists in Mexico say they have found three bodies, according to reports Friday afternoon.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their friend Carter Rhoad, from the United States, were reported missing after failing to show up to their accommodation in Baja California on Saturday 27 April.

After three people were arrested, authorities have now reportedly found their bodies.

Carter Rhoad had travelled with Jake and Callum Robinson to Baja California, Mexico ( Supplied )

The discovery was made at La Bocana, a popular fishing and camping destination near Ensenada, CBS 8 reported.

The Baja California attorney general is yet to formally announce the news.

On Thursday, authorities said that three Mexican citizens, reported to be a woman and two men, had been arrested. The woman was carrying a mobile phone with a photo on it matching the description of one of the men, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The brothers’ family said that Jake had gone to visit his brother, who has been living in the United States, and the trio had headed south of the border to Ensenada – an area popular with tourists but also known for cartel violence.

They had not been heard from since Saturday, with their car later found burnt out and three abandoned tents searched by authorities.

Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez, Baja California attorney general, told reporters on Thursday that authorities had not been notified straight away, so “very important time was lost” in the search for the three men.

The parents of the Australian brothers, Martin and Debra Robinson, told 9News in a statement that Callun has been living in the US to follow his dream of being a professional lacrosse player.

“He is widely known in the US as the Big Koala,” they told the outlet. “We think of him as our big soft friendly giant.”

The couple were reportedly heading to the area to be close to the search in an area known for drug cartel-related crime.

Both US and Australian authorities told The Independent that they were ready to assist in the investigation in whatever way necessary.