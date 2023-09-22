Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A two-year-old girl who disappeared in Michigan with two family dogs was found asleep in the woods hours later using one of her canine pals as a pillow.

The toddler disappeared after walking away from her home in the Faithorn area of Menominee County — which is in the state’s remote Upper Peninsula — on Wednesday at about 8pm, police said.

The tot was found four hours later about three miles from her home after state troopers deployed drones and police dogs to find the missing toddler, while local police and citizens from both Michigan and adjacent Wisconsin helped look for the girl in the remote wooded area.

Police said the girl was found by a citizen on an ATV with her two dogs lying beside her.

“She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lt Mark Giannunzio said on Thursday. “It’s a really remarkable story.”

Mr Giannunzio said the girl was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

Faithorn is an unincorporated village located just east of the Wisconsin state line and about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Marquette, Michigan.