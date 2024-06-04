The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A missing man was found dead in a trash can and now Ohio authorities may have a person in custody in connection to her death.

Brittany Moran, 30, was last seen in the state’s Loveland area between May 15 and May 16. The woman’s mother, Audrey Moran, said she became worried after her daughter was inactive on Facebook for a couple of days.

She then asked her daughter’s friends if they had heard from her.

The worried parent ultimately filed a missing person report with Loveland police. Officers told the mom they had found her daughter dead inside a trash can behind an abandoned building 20 miles away from where she was last seen.

Brittany Moran, 30, leaves behind seven children after her remains were found inside an Ohio trash can ( GoFundMe )

“No person deserves this,” Audrey Moran told WLWT.

An unidentified man has been arrested in the case. According to the outlet, a person matching the case has been charged with tampering evidence and abuse of a corpse. Authorities have not confirmed that the person arrested is related to the Moran’s death.

Audrey Moran said that she can’t see her daughter’s remains due to the condition of her body.

“Because of him, and how he treated my daughter, I can’t even see her for the last time,” she said. “I love my baby, she knows I will go miles to figure out everything.”

The woman left behind seven children and her family has launched a GoFundMe page to help with ongoing expenses. So far, over $1,000 has been raised out of a $10,000 goal.

“Brittany had a complicated life of many highs and lows. with all the things that were out of my control that I couldn’t help with, it would mean so much to me personally to be able to know that she was laid to rest in a peaceful and respectful way,” the page read. “We appreciate all donations and support at this time.”