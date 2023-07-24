An unnamed paddleboarder who went missing in Martha’s Vineyard has been found dead in the water near former president Barack Obama’s mansion.
Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday morning that the search for an unidentified 43-year-old African American man had been called off after a body was recovered from the town’s Great Pond.
Authorities have not yet released the man’s name, but said they will do so on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) refused to confirm or deny whether there was any connection between the dead man and the Obamas’ residence.
911 call was made from Obama house, report claims
The Daily Mail is claiming that the 911 call that summoned police to the scene was made from Mr Obama’s house.
The British newspaper did not give a source for this information, only saying “it is understood” – a piece of journalistic jargon that usually means that someone with authority has said it off the record.
The The Martha’s Vineyard Times also reported that police were called to Mr Obama’s estate for a “possible drowning”, adding that the man was last seen wearing all black and no life jacket.
We don’t yet know whether any members of the Obama family were actually home at the time.
Body found 100 feet from shore using sonar
Here’s everything the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) have said so far about the case:
“Shortly before 10 AM the body of the missing paddle boarder was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond by Massachusetts State Police divers.
“MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat.
“As previously noted, the victim is a 43-year-old male. His name is not being released at this time; we expect to release his name later today.
“The recovery was made approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.
“The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.”
