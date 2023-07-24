(Edgartown Great Pond Foundation)

An unnamed paddleboarder who went missing in Martha’s Vineyard has been found dead in the water near former president Barack Obama’s mansion.

Police in Edgartown, Massachusetts, confirmed on Monday morning that the search for an unidentified 43-year-old African American man had been called off after a body was recovered from the town’s Great Pond.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name, but said they will do so on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) refused to confirm or deny whether there was any connection between the dead man and the Obamas’ residence.

