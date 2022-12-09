Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a missing Polish man who vanished from a party at a Chicago bar was pulled out of Lake Michigan.

Authorities say that Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was unresponsive when he was recovered from Lake Michigan in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chicago police say that he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Szubert, who was from Tiffin, Poland, had a laceration to the right side of his head.

He worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated and had been in the US since November while working on a project in Joliet, Illinois.

Szubert, who had been due to return to Poland next week, went missing on Saturday night after visiting a bar in the River North area of the city.

“We figured that since we couldn’t find him inside the bar, wasn’t picking up his phone, he just took an Uber back with somebody else,” his friend, Michal Osiecki, told Fox32.

When his friends were unable to contact him on Sunday, they returned to the area to retrace their steps and put up missing person posters.

His sister, Ann Szubert, said in a family statement that her brother was a “good, sensitive, intelligent child” and was her parents’ “sun in their old age.”

“He was a practising Catholic praying several times a day, he was obliging, helpful to everyone, he couldn’t lie,” she wrote.

“He loved photography, cycling, running, walking. As a child he practised swimming, he didn’t take drugs, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t have a girlfriend yet.”