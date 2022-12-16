Father of college student who disappeared while studying in France says his son is alive
The American college student who mysteriously disappeared while studying abroad in France is alive, according to his father.
Ken DeLand Jr disappeared a little more than two weeks ago, launching an international missing persons search as is family feared the worst.
The college student’s father, Ken DeLand Sr, was providing an interview to CNN on Friday when he suddenly hung up the phone. He called back later with "good news" for the broadcasters — his son was alive, and the two had just had a conversation.
"He is alive — that’s all I can say," he told the network.
Eric Vaillant, a French prosecutor, confirmed to the network that Mr DeLand Jr was alive and currently in Spain.
