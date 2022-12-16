Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The American college student who mysteriously disappeared while studying abroad in France is alive, according to his father.

Ken DeLand Jr disappeared a little more than two weeks ago, launching an international missing persons search as is family feared the worst.

The college student’s father, Ken DeLand Sr, was providing an interview to CNN on Friday when he suddenly hung up the phone. He called back later with "good news" for the broadcasters — his son was alive, and the two had just had a conversation.

"He is alive — that’s all I can say," he told the network.

Eric Vaillant, a French prosecutor, confirmed to the network that Mr DeLand Jr was alive and currently in Spain.