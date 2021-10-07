Popular Mississippi news anchor quits job after refusing Covid vaccine

A veteran Mississippi news anchor has quit her job after refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meggan Gray, host of WLOX News’ Good Morning Mississippi, said she had made “an informed and prayerful decision” and would rather lose her job than submit to the company requirement to take the vaccine.

Ms Gray, 40, signed off last Thursday with a cryptic message for viewers, saying she “honestly do not know what the future holds for me as far as my career here.”

Mississippi news anchor Meggan Gray has quit after refusing to get the vaccine (Facebook.com/MegganGrey)

The next day she posted a lengthy explanation on Facebook about the “powerful reasons” behind her decision to quit.

“In my opinion, a forced decision to decide between a vaccination and the livelihood of an individual is a dangerous precedent,” wrote Ms Gray, who joined the station straight out of college 18 years ago.

“It hurts saying goodbye; it hurts parting on these terms. However, I know in my heart it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Ms Gray said she had already contracted Covid-19 and offered to get tested every week but the station’s parent company Gray Television insisted on all employees being fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Biden administration issued a mandate last month that employees of businesses with more than 100 employees must be fully vaccinated.