Mississippi officer dies in crash a day after graduating from police academy

A Mississippi police officer has been killed in an off-duty car crash, only a day after she completed her police academy training.

Katie Cash, 33, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and flipped over in a highway accident on Saturday night, reports WLOX-TV .

The driver and passengers, including Ms Cash, weren’t wearing seatbelts. Ms Cash was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Mike Prendergast posted a statement on the Pascagoula Police Department Facebook page, paying tribute to the new officer.

He said: “The Pascagoula Police Department is asking everyone to keep Waveland PD in their thoughts and prayers as Officer Katie Cash lost her life in an off-duty traffic accident last night. Officer Cash, 33 years old and mother of two girls, just graduated the police academy on Friday, July 16th, 2021. Please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts as they grieve this tragic loss.”

The page was quickly flooded with condolences.

In a separate statement Mr Prendergast added: “We will release more information as it becomes available however right now your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated.”

Mr Prendergast told the WLOX-TV: “It was her dream, she told me, to be a police officer,” adding: “I said here’s your chance.”

Waveland’s Mayor, Mike Smith, told the channel that the community was offering support to Officer Cash’s family and colleagues.

“The city is wrapping their arms around the Waveland Police Department and going to the family of Katie. We want to let them know that if there’s anything they need then we’re here for them. They don’t have to go through this alone,” said Mr Smith.

Both the city of Waveland and Bay St Louis lowered flags to honour the officer.