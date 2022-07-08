A 16-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he helped save four people from drowning in Mississippi’s Pascagoula River.

The rescue occurred on Sunday morning when a car with three teenage girls entered the water in Moss Point.

The vehicle floated for about 20 feet and began to sink as the girls called out for help, police said.

Corion Evans sprang into action, removing his shoes and shirt before diving into the river and swimming toward the car.

A friend also followed, and according to ABC News, the two boys were able to help the three girls get onto the roof of their vehicle.

The pair were already in the river when an officer from the Moss Point Police Department arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after 2.30am.

Speaking to local news outlet WLOX, Corion said he helped bring the girls to shore before coming to the aid of police officer Gary Mercer, who he saw struggling with a person who had panicked.

Near the scene of the incident in Moss Point, where a vehicle entered the water (Google Maps)

“I turned around. I see the police officer. He’s drowning. He’s going underwater, drowning, saying, ‘Help!’” said Corion. “So, I went over there. I went and I grabbed the police officer and I’m like swimming him back until I feel myself I can walk.”

He added: “I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water, so, I just started getting them. I wasn’t even thinking about nothing else.”

On Tuesday, the high school student was awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Moss Point Police Department and the city’s mayor.

“We commend Mr Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by risking his own safety to help people in danger,” said Moss Point Chief Brandon Ashley in a statement. “If Mr Evans had not assisted, it could have possibly turned out tragically instead of all occupants rescued safely.”