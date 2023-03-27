Jump to content

Eight people survive Mississippi tornado by hiding inside a bar’s walk-in fridge

Monday 27 March 2023 17:51
A group of restaurant workers in Mississippi survived a tornado by huddling in a walk-in freezer, according to the restaurant's owner.

The walk-in fridge was all that was left standing of the restaurant after the storm blew through.

The eight survivors were at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, when the storm hit, according to USA Today.

