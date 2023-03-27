Eight people survive Mississippi tornado by hiding inside a bar’s walk-in fridge

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of restaurant workers in Mississippi survived a tornado by huddling in a walk-in freezer, according to the restaurant's owner.

The walk-in fridge was all that was left standing of the restaurant after the storm blew through.

The eight survivors were at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, when the storm hit, according to USA Today.