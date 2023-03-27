Moment Tornado rips through high school in Mississippi caught on CCTV

CCTV captured the moment a tornado tore through an empty high school in Mississippi on Friday night.

The roof of Amory High School partially collapsed, while electrical cables and other debris were sent flying through corridors as a result of the storm.

At least 26 people have been killed and dozens more injured after the tornado ripped across Mississippi and Alabama.

The town of Rolling Fork on the Mississippi River Delta was all but destroyed, with entire blocks of houses and businesses flattened.

