Aerial footage shows devastation after tornado rips through Mississippi town

Hundreds of people how been left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 and injuring dozens more.

The tornado flattened entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour.

Buildings and homes in the small town of Rolling Fork were reduced to piles of rubble, cars were flipped on their sides and the town’s water tower was toppled.

Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit Friday night.

