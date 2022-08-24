Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Missouri school district has reinstated spanking as punishment, claiming that some parents are grateful.

Cassville school superintendent Merlyn Johnson said his “plan, when I came to Cassville, wasn’t to be known as the guy who brought corporal punishment back to Cassville. I didn’t want that to be my legacy and I still don’t”.

“But it is something that has happened on my watch and I’m okay with it,” he told the Springfield News-Leader.

Parents have been informed that the school board for the district that includes 1,900 students voted through a policy in June to allow spanking in schools – corporal punishment was most recently permitted in the Barry County district in 2001.

The measure is only meant to be used as a last resort and written permission from parents is required, with every family being asked to either opt in or opt out.

Mr Johnson told the News-Leader that Cassville is a “very traditional community in southwest Missouri” and that “parents have said ‘why can’t you paddle my student?’ and we’re like ‘We can’t paddle your student, our policy does not support that’”.

“There had been conversations with parents and there had been requests from parents for us to look into it,” he added.

“We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he claimed. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I’ve run into have been supportive.”

“This will only be for those parents who wish to be part of it,” he added. “We respect the decision of every parent, whatever decision they make.”

