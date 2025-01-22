Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star of the reality TV show Mob Wives Natalie DiDonato has allegedly gone missing after missing two flights home in as many weeks, according to a report.

A missing-persons report was filed for the 44-year-old in Las Vegas, on Tuesday afternoon, a law enforcement officer told TMZ.

DiDonato’s co-star Natalie Guercio was forced to take to Instagram to clear up the rumors that she was the one missing. Guercio slammed referring to DiDonato as a “star.”

“She had barely any airtime and only got on the show after lying to VH1 and production. Turns out she was nothing more than a crazy fan sent their to attack me... F*** this b****,” Guercio wrote in a post on her story.

Authorities in Nevada were alerted to DiDonato’s situation after loved ones told them that she failed to catch two separate flights – from Las Vegas and her native Philadelphia – home to Florida.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told the outlet that one of her daughter’s friend, identified only as Ben, said she was in Florida on Monday. The man is believed to have filed the missing person report in Las Vegas.

According to Fuoco, Ben claimed to have made contact with the reality star last Thursday on WhatsApp, where she apparently sounded distressed and asked for money for a flight from Las Vegas.

open image in gallery A missing-persons report was filed for the 44-year-old in Las Vegas , on Tuesday afternoon, a law enforcement officer told TMZ ( Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock )

He is said to have purchased a ticket for DiDonato, who never made the flight to Florida, according to the mother.

Fuoco said she had last spoken to her daughter on January 14 via FaceTime who was in Philadelphia at the time.

She said DiDonato didn’t clarify her specific location and looked “nervous and distressed” on the video call, which she is said to have ended abruptly.

DiDonato failed to answer any of her mother’s returning calls over the following days on either of her cell phones, Fuoco said. It is not clear whether DiDonato was alone while on the call.

Fuoco said she contacted the Philadelphia Police Department after she failed to make contact with her daughter, although the specific date Philadelphia authorities were contacted is not clear.

DiDonato’s family said they first spoke to Philadelphia police earlier this month after the actress missed a Janaury 5 flight home to Florida.

The Independent has contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.

open image in gallery The reality star last spoke to her mother on Janaury 14, and her friend Ben days later, according to TMZ ( @nataliedidonato/Instagram )

Featuring in season five of the VH1 show between 2014 and 2015, the so-called mob wife has reportedly never been married. She is, however, believed to be a cousin of slain Philadelphia Cosa Nostra associate and florist Frank D’Alfonso, who operated under the moniker “Frankie Flowers”.

DiDonato also claims to be a SAG-AFRA member who, according to IMDb, has featured in two movies, including an extra in 2020’s Survive the Night besides Bruce Willis.

DiDonato’s family and co-stars have publicly shared their concerns since the missing person report was filed on Tuesday.

Fuoco told TMZ that her daughter has appeared distant for the past month, and is worried sick over her daughter’s whereabouts.

While Drita D’Avanzo, a fellow Mob Wives star, told the outlet on Tuesday evening she was “extremely” concerned.

“OMG, This is horrible!!! I really hope it’s nothing but missing flights and reported missing seems extremely concerning,” she said. “I really wish they find her safe and sound! I have not seen or spoken to her in a very long time and wish I had answers.”