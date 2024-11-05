Narendra Modi condemns ‘deliberate attack’ on Hindu temple in Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi condemned a violent confrontation on Sunday outside a Hindu temple in Canada, where a consular event was underway.

Mr Modi described the incident, which took place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, as a “deliberate attack” and voiced concerns over “attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada“.

It comes amid a steep decline in the diplomatic ties between the two countries after Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied the claim.

Footage of the clash, widely circulated on social media, showed individuals wielding flagpoles and exchanging punches.

The brawl broke out during a consular camp organised by the Indian High Commission aimed at providing passports and other services to local Indian nationals. Some of the demonstrators were seen holding Khalistan flags, a symbol for those advocating for a separate Sikh homeland in Punjab, India.

While the exact cause of the violence remains unclear, the Peel Police responded to multiple demonstrations across the area on Sunday.

In a statement, local authorities announced that three men have been charged: a 43-year-old with causing a disturbance and assaulting an officer, a 23-year-old with assault using a weapon, and a 31-year-old with mischief. Additionally, police reported the suspension of an off-duty officer spotted at one of the demonstrations; his participation in the protests is under investigation.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act,” Richard Chin, Peel Police spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the CBC News. “We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete.”

The incident amplified existing tensions between India and Canada, which worsened after Canada expelled Indian diplomats in October. Canada alleged that Indian intelligence may have been involved in the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India has strongly denied these allegations, calling them politically motivated, and retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats.

Sikhs for Justice, a North America-based organisation that supports the Khalistan movement and is banned in India, claimed that “pro-Khalistan Sikhs who were peacefully demonstrating ... were violently attacked by a group of Indo Canadians”.

Indian media reported that an Indian consular camp at the venue was targeted in the violence.

“Khalistan” refers to a proposed independent state for Sikhs that some activists seek to establish in India’s Punjab region. This movement remains a source of friction between India and segments of Canada’s Sikh community, some of whom openly support the cause.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Modi said: “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau similarly decried the violent events.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Mr Trudeau said in a post on X.

India has repeatedly called on Canada to take stronger measures against Khalistan activism on Canadian soil, arguing that such activities compromise the safety of the Indian diaspora. Canadian officials have maintained that the incident was under investigation.

Addressing the situation during a visit to Australia, India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, echoed Mr Modi’s concerns, labelling the incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir “deeply concerning”.

Sikh protesters attack an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside of the Consulate General of India, days after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats ( Reuters )

Referring to a statement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, he added: “What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning… you should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it.”

The recent violence has intensified calls for increased security around Indian community centres and temples in Canada, where tensions have spiked since the diplomatic row began. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi urged the Canadian government to protect Indian nationals, calling the violence “perpetrated by extremists and separatists”.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.

The Peel Police have since stepped up patrols around religious and community hubs in Ontario in an effort to prevent further disturbances.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd of Indian-origin residents in Canada paraded through the streets of Brampton to protest against the local police force.