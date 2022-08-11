Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Monkeypox could become endemic in wild animals in the US, a doctor has warned, as cases continue to rise in the country.

The US has recorded more than 300 monkeypox cases every day since 27 July, with a single-day dip of 281 cases only on 3 August, according to Our World in Data.

This is a sharp uptick in disease cases compared to just days back on 14 July when just 77 cases were reported.

On Wednesday, the data showed another surge of 537 cases reported in the country, while California’s public health department revealed the state has a disease-case total nearing 1,800.

Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease expert at UC San Francisco, told the Los Angeles Times that this exponential increase in the spread of monkeypox could make it nearly impossible to control and result in it becoming endemic among the wild animal population.

“When you look at the rates of increase, you can see that it’s really approaching an exponential curve. And unfortunately, it’s going to become harder and harder to control the higher these numbers get,” said Dr Chin-Hong.

“Hopefully, we can contain this. But if not, it may bleed over into other populations.”

He added that while the disease is not claiming many lives, infections are “really causing a lot of suffering”.

Infections can cause excruciating pain and cause patients to have trouble sleeping, walking, eating, drinking or going to the bathroom.

Last week, the federal government declared the disease a national emergency.

In July, the World Health Organisation had classified the outbreak as an international emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99 per cent of monkeypox cases in the country have been found in men.

Of those, 94 per cent reported sexual contact with other men in the three weeks before they developed symptoms, reported the Associated Press.

Doctors have advised patients to try and get tested early to identify the disease in time to prevent further spread.

“The rash can really look very innocent when it begins, like a pimple or like an ingrown hair. So that’s really why it’s really difficult for clinicians to diagnose it,” Dr Chin-Hong said.

“If you can diagnose people, you can keep them away from people [who] are not infected.”

The Biden administration has also come under criticism for not acting fast enough to get vaccines for the disease.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced a new strategy to stretch its vaccines by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people with each vial instead of one.