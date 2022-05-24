Monkeypox outbreak: Bizarre theory accusing US of creating virus in lab goes viral on Chinese social media

Pro-Chinese Communist Party influencers have spread conspiracies about outbreak

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 24 May 2022 16:19
Comments

‘Anyone can get it’: WHO health official dispels myth around monkeypox as ‘gay disease’

A baseless conspiracy theory blaming the US for creating monkeypox in a lab is spreading on Chinese social media amid the global outbreak of the disease.

Conversations about monkeypox have trended on the Weibo social messaging platform for multiple days in a row, with more than 51m views on a hashtag about two suspect US cases.

Some of the discussion seen on Weibo has also reportedly pointed to conspiracy theories about the origins of monkeypox, which is usually found in central and west Africa.

One theory pushed by a Chinese influencer with 6.42m followers had more than 7,500 likes and 600 comments. The post detailed “a plan by the US to leak bioengineered monkeypox virus”, which included a manipulated document, Bloomberg reported.

Recommended

Other Weibo users have also criticised the US for the monkeypox outbreak despite the virus having existed in central and west Africa for decades. It was originally discovered there in the 1950s.

“If the US let loose the virus to spread around the world, it’s harming the global health of people,” another Weibo user wrote, according to Insider. “The US should be reprimanded by the international community and made to pay compensation”.

Another added: “The US is known for creating viruses to harm the entire globe”, in comments similar to baseless accusations by Chinese media and social media figures about the origins of Covid-19.

Monkeypox cases have now been reported in 19 countries around the globe, with the World Health Organization (WHO) confirming more than 130 cases on both sides of the Atlantic as well as in Israel and Australia.

Scientists and health experts are currently looking into why the virus has appeared beyond central and west Africa, in what has labelled a “random event” by the WHO.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says monkeypox is spread by coming into close contact with an infected animal or person, and mainly through respiratory droplets.

Recommended

That means “prolonged face-to-face contact is required”, the agency says.

Monkeypox has been known to cause fatalities in one in ten cases in Africa.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in