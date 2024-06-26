The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An alien-like monolith popped up in northern Colorado, days after a similar structure was taken down from a mountain range near Las Vegas.

A Reddit user posted pictures of a metallic monolith jutting out of a grassy area in a Fort Collins, Colorado, subreddit on Wednesday - 10 days after the initial otherworldly object unexpectedly showed up in Nevada, KDVR reported.

It’s unclear if the two structures were created or put up by the same person — or why they were put up in the first place.

The Reddit user tried to figure out why the strange-looking object was installed.

A Reddit user posted photos of a mysterious structure in the Fort Collins, Collins, subreddit ( Reddit / nicolesaggytitiesTV )

“Apparently the story is, one of the homeowners in the area believes in aliens, and conspiracies; so his neighbor decided to build one, and set it up on the hill, to mess with him,” the user wrote. “Sadly nothing out of this world.”

The Independent has not independently verified this claim.

Mystery still swirls around the Nevada-based monolith.

A mystery monolith popped up near Las Vegas earlier in June, but was removed by police ( LVMPD )

Days after its discovery, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department removed the 77-inch mirrored structure on June 21, citing “public safety and environmental concerns.”

Police wrote on X: “It remains unknown how the item got to its location or who might be responsible. At this time, there is no LVMPD investigation into the object or the circumstances surrounding its existence.”

But these structures are late to the 2020 trend, when a string of monoliths were materializing all around the globe.

A monolith was found in the Utah desert on November 18, 2020. The same day the first monolith disappeared, on November 27, a second one appeared outside the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt.

On the same day the Romanian structure was taken down, yet another jutted out of the Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. A fourth emerged in Albuquerque, New Mexico.