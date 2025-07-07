These are the most boring cities in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While booking your summer vacation, you may want to avoid these most boring cities in the United States, according to one analysis.

It’s always exciting visiting a new place and finding out what it has to offer. While experiences vary, a recent analysis by FinanceBuzz, a personal finance site, found which cities people may find boring based on activities and dining options available.

FinanceBuzz analyzed 75 of the biggest cities in the country and rated them from most to least boring. The ratings were based on population makeup, culinary scene, outdoor activities, nightlife and celebrations and things to do.

Here’s the list of the top 10 most boring cities in the U.S:

There are 10 U.S. cities you may want to avoid over how boring they can be, including Phoenix, Arizona ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville topped FinanceBuzz’s boring scale over its large number of chain restaurants and its low number of nightclubs and concert venues compared to other cities.

“There are large stretches of the city where population density is relatively low, naturally leading to lower instances of things like nightclubs and award-winning restaurants,” FianceBuzz said in its recently published report.

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita has a good amount of outdoor recreational activities but only has one restaurant recognized by the James Beard Foundation for exceptional achievement in the culinary arts in recent years.

“Wichita also ranks in the bottom five in the country in terms of international visitors per capita, indicating that it isn't offering much in the way of eye-catching attractions for outsiders,” FinanceBuzz said.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi has no award-winning restaurants and doesn’t offer many things to do compared to other cities.

The city is “in the bottom 15 when it comes to the number of sports teams in the city and bottom 10 in terms of must-do attractions per capita,” FinanceBuzz said.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls has several restaurants with James Beard awards, but it also has “the highest percentage of eateries that are chain restaurants of any city in the country,” FinanceBuzz said.

The city also struggles with fun attractions and has few sports teams.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis not only has “the 12th-fewest number of annual events and celebrations relative to population size,” according to FinanceBuzz, but the quality of its parks and the number of hiking trails leave something to be desired.

San Antonio, Texas

FinanceBuzz did mention some highlights of San Antonio, such as the Alamo and River Walk, but when nightfall comes, there aren’t many clubs and concert venues to visit compared to other cities.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

More than half the food joints in Oklahoma City are restaurant chains and it may be hard to find hiking trails compared to other cities. The city also has “some of the worst parks in the country,” FinanceBuzz said.

Columbus, Ohio

Despite being a college town, Columbus “has the 14th-lowest rate of nightclubs per capita,” FinanceBuzz said. The city also struggles with fun attractions.

Tallahassee, Florida

While Tallahassee has a young and vibrant population thanks to Florida State University, it may be hard to find fun attractions, concerts or sports games in the area compared to other cities, according to FinanceBuzz’s analysis. The city also has no award-winning restaurants.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix “has the sixth-lowest rate of annual celebrations and events per capita in the country,” according to FinanceBuzz, and concert venues are scarce compared to other cities.