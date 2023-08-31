Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother in Brazil allegedly searched the Internet to find an “easier way” to dismember a body before she killed her daughter and stuffed the remains in a fridge.

Ruth Floriano, 30, was arrested Saturday in São Paulo after her ex-boyfriend’s mother made the horrific discovery of nine-year-old Alany Silva’s body parts.

Brazilian Civil Police said Ms Floriano committed the heinous act because she believed her daughter refused to accept the end of a relationship between her mother and her father, who was not identified, claimed a local G1 news report.

Ms Floriano initially told police that she invited a different man she had met on a dating app to her home “approximately a month ago” and that they took drugs. When she woke up, her daughter was already dead, she claimed.

The 30-year-old woman’s story later changed when she was being interrogated at the local police station.

Ms Floriano admitted to consuming the drugs and then between August 8 and 9, decided to kill her daughter. She allegedly stabbed the child while she was brushing her teeth and then tossed the remains in a sewer near their home in the East Zone section of São Paulo.

On 15 August, the family moved to the South Zone and the refrigerator was reportedly wrapped with a sheet and ribbons, according to a mover who spoke to the police.

While Ms Floriano was away from the home, her current boyfriend’s mother checked the fridge believing to find drugs or weapons, it was reported.

But instead, she discovered Alany dismembered body.

Ms Floriano’s sister Aline Floriano told Brazilian news outlet Band that the child often stayed at her home because she said her mother would hit her.

“She spoke directly at the police station and all the family heard that she wanted to kill him and the other children, finish the job and kill herself,” the sister added.

The mother-of-three has been ordered to be held in pre-trial detention as part of the investigation. Her two other children were placed with a city agency.