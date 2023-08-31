Armed police arrest murderer for ‘brutal’ killing of his own grandmother

Police bodycam footage captures the moment armed officers arrested a murderer for killing his own grandmother at her home in Cornwall.

Cameron Dancey-Stevenson, 27, of no fixed abode, broke into 62-year-old Alison Stevenson’s house on 25 May 2021 before stabbing her in her bed.

At the time of the murder, Dancey-Stevenson had been convicted of breaching a protection of harassment order preventing him from contacting Stevenson following a documented history of violence.

Dancey-Stevenson denied murder but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

He will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.