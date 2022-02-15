A woman riding a motorised suitcase led police on a meandering chase through Orlando International Airport after she was barred from flying for allegedly being too drunk.

In newly released body camera footage, Orlando Police Officer Andrew Mamone can be seen chasing Chelsea Alston after she rode away, flipped a middle finger, and said: "F*** you, suck my d***.”

"Oh man, that thing kind of goes fast," Mr Mamone said in pursuit. "Think I’m faster but."

He wasn’t.

The footage was obtained by WKMG-TV News 6 as part of an investigation that found dozens of airline passengers were arrested at the airport for violent behaviour.

Ms Alston, 32, was barred from boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to New York in April 2021 after airline workers said she appeared intoxicated, according to court records..

“I don’t want no beef. I’m just trying to go home and enjoy myself,” she says in the video. "I’ve been here for hours."

The interaction began cordially as Mr Mamone agreed there’s got to be something to do during bad weather delays. When he asked her to go to the terminal to sober up before catching a later flight, Ms Alston claimed to have had only two drinks, News 6 reported.

"I’m not that intoxicated," she said before she sat on the suitcase and left the scene.

After Mr Mamone realized that he wasn’t, in fact, faster than a speeding suitcase, he called for backup.

“We’re going to have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute,” he said on the police radio. “It’s going to be crazy.”

Riding past bemused passengers, he comments on the "totally normal" terminal bike chase before finally catching up with Ms Alston at the air train.

The suitcase appeared to be mounted to an electric scooter-like vehicle, and Mr Mamone challenged her to a race in an effort to lead her out of the departure area.

"Can you roll with me to the main terminal?" he said. "Let’s just roll our little wheels to the other side of TSA ok, because this is a secure area, I got to have you on the other side of TSA then I promise you I’ll leave you alone."

She was arrested for allegedly refusing to comply and spitting in the officer’s direction, WKMG-TV reported. She has pled not guilty to charges of battering a police officer and causing more than $1,000 damage to his patrol car.