MSNBC host Kasie Hunt who quit live on-air ‘has been poached by CNN’

CNN has poached MSNBC host and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt in a huge bet on streaming.

Ms Hunt announced live on-air on 16 July that she was leaving MSNBC and promised an update on her next step “in the coming weeks”.

She didn’t reveal at the time that she’s joining CNN to focus on content for streaming, as reported by variety.com/2021/tv/news/kasie-hunt-departure-nbc-news-msnbc-1235021493/">Variety.

The gamble by CNN president Jeff Zucker involves trying to hire dozens of people to help the WarnerMedia outlet win the streaming wars, two people with knowledge of behind the scenes moves told Variety.

One person with knowledge of the deal told the magazine that Ms Hunt was offered an annual salary of between $1m and $1.5m, something that NBC News was unable to compete with.

When she signed off, Ms Hunt expressed gratitude to MSNBC and gave a shoutout to Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski “for always insisting that you should know your value” and the production staff who “make this show happen”.

The unnamed source told Variety that Ms Hunt could appear online during moments of great importance, such as during presidential elections.

She started working at NBC News in 2013. After a stint as an off-air producer, she began appearing on a Sunday night MSNBC programme entitled KasieDC.

She later took over the early morning slot on weekdays at the cable news channel. She has appeared regularly on NBC Nightly News as well as Meet The Press, and at times filling in for Chuck Todd as the host of MTP Daily.

She also co-anchored significant political events on NBC News Now, the streaming channel, along with Mr Todd.

All of the big TV News divisions have started to shift resources towards streaming as younger audiences get their news from social media platforms such as Twitter and smartphone news alerts.

CBS News was quick out of the gate with CBSN, which is collaborating with the local news stations of its parent company to produce special reports starring local news anchors at events of great interest such as the Miami condo collapse.

MSNBC has announced that anchors Mika Brzezinski and Nicolle Wallace are developing content for the Peacock streaming service operated by NBCUniversal.

ABC has connected its broadcast and streaming operations with staffers moving in between linear programming and online efforts.

Fox News is pushing additional content towards its Fox Nation streaming outlet with primetime stars like Tucker Carlson.

CNN has held back as its competitors pushed ahead, according to Variety, but executives have been reviewing streaming ideas in recent months, which has included testing pilots with possible new anchors. Current anchors and correspondents could also be given the chance to work on projects that match with their passions and special interests.

A possible subscription service wouldn’t necessarily be restricted to video content. Newsletters and other formats are also under discussion.

A source told Variety that Ms Hunt’s NBC co-workers were shocked at the news of her departure. A conference call among NBC News Washington bureau staff included tributes to Ms Hunt, and some colleagues became emotional, the person familiar with the matter told Variety.

Ms Hunt announced her departure from her hosting duties on the news channel while ending 16 July’s edition of Way Too Early as she handed over to Morning Joe.

Ms Hunt told viewers: “Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all of you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you.”

She started hosting the show in September 2020.

She closed with some highlights of the job, like the interaction with viewers when they sent in photos of their pets and children.

“Most of all, thank you to all of you for getting up way too early with us this Friday morning, and all the other mornings that you’ve been here as well”, she told the audience.

The host repeated the news to her followers on Twitter: “Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon! #WayTooEarly.”

The Independent has reached out to CNN for comment.