An 11-year-old boy has died after a fireworks incident in Indiana, officials have said.

The boy has been identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael from Mount Vernon, according to Indiana State Police.

“Indiana State Police, Mt Vernon Police and the Posey County Coroner are currently investigating” the incident, they said.

State police said that at around 9.42pm on Sunday, Posey County 911 Dispatch “received a call regarding a child being seriously injured from a fireworks incident”.

“The child died while being transported” to a hospital in Evansville, police added.

The authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that an autopsy will be conducted.

Mt Vernon Police said on Facebook at 1.22am on Monday that “the incident took place within the city limits of Mount Vernon. No further details will be released at this time”.

The boy’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, identified Camrynn while speaking to Fox59.

She also shared a photo of her child with the local TV station.

Camrynn McMichael can be seen in a photo provided to Fox59 by his mother (FOX59)

She told the TV station that Camrynn loved playing basketball and football, adding “but more than that he loved his sister”.

“He died being a boy and playing with fireworks,” she said. “A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

On Monday, Ms Lynn wrote on Facebook: “I held my son’s broken skull and brain in my hands last night yall! THAT’S THE REALITY! Don’t even f***ing buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f***ing firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously.”