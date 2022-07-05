Philadelphia mayor says he'll be 'happy' to not be mayor following 4 July shooting

Philadelphia's mayor Jim Kenney has said that he "can't wait" to not be mayor in light of a shooting during a July Fourth celebration in the city.

"I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time... so I'll be happy when I'm not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff," Kenney said.

Two police officers were shot on Monday (4 July) during a fireworks display on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

It is not clear if the gunshots were intentional or ricochet from celebratory gunfire.

