A judge has thrown out murder charges in the case involving Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

In court on Tuesday, a judge in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, said there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr Biles-Thomas in the deaths of three individuals in a shooting on New Years Eve in 2018 in the city of Cleveland.

Defence lawyers said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Mr Biles-Thomas firing.

Gunfire broke out at the party killing DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and DeVaughn Gibson, 23.

Mr Biles-Thomas, a US Army soldier, has maintained his innocence in the case, which his sister described as "a terrible tragedy".

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Ms Biles, an Olympic gold medallist, wrote on Twitter after the shooting.

