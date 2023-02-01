Watch live: Fifth day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets under way
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Wednesday.
Mr Murdaugh, the powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Yesterday, a chilling final text he sent to his wife moments after he allegedly killed the pair was revealed in court.
Jurors were shown data from the mobile phones of Maggie, Paul and Mr Murdaugh on the night of the murders.
His last text message to his wife came at 9.47pm when he wrote: “Call me babe.”
Minutes later, he called 911 claiming to have found the bodies of Maggie and Paul.
On Tuesday, Mr Murdaugh’s cousin also took the stand, testifying that the lawyer had purchased a number of guns from him in the years before the murders.
