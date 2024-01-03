The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Law enforcement has confirmed that a family died in a murder-suicide a week after their bodies were found in their Massachusetts mansion.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, his 54-year-old wife Teena Kamal and their daughter, 18-year-old Arianna Kamal, were found dead by a concerned family member who had stopped by the massive property in Dover on 28 December.

The relative, who had not heard from the Kamals for a “day or two,” called 911 around 7.30pm. On Wednesday, Mr Morrissey’s office said the medical examiner had confirmed Rakesh had shot dead his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey had previously said that a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the father, adding that the deaths were believed to be the result of “a deadly incident of domestic violence.”

The .40-caliber Glock 22 found at the scene was not registered to Kamal, the district attorney’s office also revealed.

Rakesh and Teena Kamal founded the now-defunct education systems company EduNova in 2016 before the company dissolved in 2021. According to their archived biographies on the company’s website, Rakesh was EduNova’s president, while Teena, a Harvard graduate, held the chief operating officer position.

Rakesh was listed as a Boston University, MIT Sloan School of Management and Stanford University alumnus.

Financial records suggest that the Kamals were seemingly facing financial troubles before their deaths. Their 27-room home on a five-acre lot, which is valued at more than $6.79 million, went into foreclosure last year and was bought by an LLC, according to records reviewed by The Independent.

Teena Kamal had also filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy for her now-dissolved education systems company, but the case was dismissed, The New York Post reports.

The couple’s daughter, Arianna, a freshman studying neuroscience at Middlebury College in Vermont, was visiting home for her winter break when the tragedy unfolded. She was remembered as a “brilliant student” and talented singer by one of her professors.

“She was connected and engaged in class, and passionate about everything she did,” Melissa Hammerle, who taught Arianna at Middlebury, said in a message to the university’s community. “She was a beautiful writer and always did things 110 per cent. She was a deeply spiritual person and dove into the material in the first-year seminar course.”

The family had no history of domestic violence, and police had never been called to the residence.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide.

“This is an event to remember that domestic violence crises cross all economic and social situations,” DA Morrisey said last week.

