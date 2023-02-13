Watch live: Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues in South Carolina court
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues.
The state is expected to rest its case this week, with disgraced legal dynasty heir Mr Murdaugh accused of double murder.
He is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul on the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said last Friday that the team is on track to wrap up its case Wednesday, paving the way for Mr Murdaugh’s defence.
This comes after a week of drama at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina, which witnessed bombshell testimony from former friends, colleagues and a housekeeper.
Outside court was equally dramatic with a bomb threat, a controversial GoFundMe account – and the Murdaugh family’s bad behaviour in the spotlight.
Last week, Mr Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness - and judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the family about their actions in court.
