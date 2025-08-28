Giant ‘mutant blobs’ found floating through US waterways. Officials have now worked out what they are

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looks can be deceiving - and creepy.

A mysterious gelatinous blob resembling a “mutant brain” or “cursed gummy bear” has been spotted in a U.S. lake is no cause for concern, wildlife officials said.

While the Pectinatella magnifica, also known as the magnificent bryozoan, just looks like a large pile of goo, it is actually an invertebrate made up of thousands of tiny filter-feeding creatures called zooids.

“Cursed Gummy Bear? Nope, just a magnificent bryozoan doing its thing,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote on Facebook after a bryozon colony was found in Michigan earlier this month.

The agency noted the magnificent bryozoan may look like “a gummy, a pile of frog eggs, a mutant brain, or a sci-fi nightmare,” but actually consists of a community of zooids who are “working together in harmony.” While this colony was only discovered in Michigan’s Lake Huron this month, bryozoans have been on Earth for at least 480 million years, according to the agency.

open image in gallery A mysterious gelatinous blob resembling a ‘mutant brain’ or ‘cursed gummy bear’ found in Lake Huron is actually a bryozoan colony, wildlife officials said. Pictured: the blob seen in Delaware, where it has also been spotted. ( Delaware Department of Natural Resources )

open image in gallery US Fish and Wildlife Service officials shared a photo of the bryozoan colony recently found in Michigan’s Lake Huron. ( U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service )

“These ancient creatures breathe life into freshwater, capturing plankton and cleaning the water as they drift in slow-moving rivers and lakes. Some colonies grow over a foot wide, pulsing gently with the current, a secret world hidden in plain sight,” the wildlife service added.

The tiny individual organisms are no larger than 4 millimeters wide and float alone for some time before forming colonies consisting of thousands of individual ones, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Once together in a giant, squishy-looking blob, the colony begins to work together for mutual benefit, with each zooid taking on its own specific role.

If a piece of a bryozoan colony were to break off, that piece can continue to grow and form a new colony, according to the aquarium.

Bryozoans are found in both marine and freshwater habitats throughout the world.

Pectinatella magnifica is the most common bryozoan in the U.S., though there are over 4,000 known species across the globe.