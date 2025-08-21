Pokemon-like sea creature with painful sting forces beaches in Spain to close

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists and residents were warned not to swim at beaches in Spain after mythical-looking sea creatures washed up on shore.

The town of Guardamar del Segura, in Alicante on the Costa Blanca, reported that it closed all of its beaches on Wednesday, 20 August, due to the appearance of Gaucus atlanticus, also known as blue dragon.

Tourists are often warned off visiting Spanish beaches when jellyfish known as Portuguese man o’ war wash up on shore, as their sting can be powerful.

Yet despite their small size, blue dragons literally eat the much larger Portuguese man o’ war for breakfast, attacking and feeding off these venomous creatures.

The local police station warned residents and tourists that swimming was prohibited on all beaches in the municipality.

“Contact with this sea animal can be dangerous and cause painful burns to the skin,” Guardamar del Segura Local Police wrote in a social media post.

“We urge neighbours and visitors to respect the directions, exercise caution and avoid direct contact with specimens that may appear in the sand.

“The local police, in coordination with municipal services, will maintain surveillance and inform timely about the development of the situation,” the station added.

By the next day, on Thursday, 21 August, the ban was lifted and bathing was once again allowed, but police urged visitors to take caution.

A yellow flag indicating a moderate hazard remained waving on Thursday.

The mayor of Guardamar del Segura, José Luis Sáez, warned those in the coastal town on Wednesday that two blue dragons were found on Vivers beach.

The animals have been likened to Pokémon characters, but despite their pretty appearance, they can still pack a punch with their sting.

The creatures have light and dark blue stripes, with stinging tendrils that fan out like wings and drift where ocean currents and wind takes them, buoyed by a gas bubbles in their stomachs.

“We remind the population that, despite its bright and flashy colour, and its small size of 4cm, they should stay away from this animal because of its bite,” Mr Sáez said.

He said that a “preventive device” has been put into action to detect possible specimens washed away by the sea currents, while local authorities were keeping an eye on the situation.

The mayor advised people who may come across a blue dragon: “Don't touch it, not even with gloves, notify the rescuers and authorities and if you get itchy, rinse with salt water and go to the emergency room or health centre.”

“These are poisonous specimens whose sting causes nausea, pain and vomiting,” he added.

Once the beach reopened on Thursday, he said that police and emergency services would continue to monitor the situation.

