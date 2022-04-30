Naomi Judd, the country music star and one half of Grammy-Award winning duo The Judds, has died at the age of 76 following a battle with mental illness.

Her daughter actress Ashley Judd announced her mother’s death in a statement on Instagram on Saturday, saying that she and her sister Wynonna have been left “shattered” by the news.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered,” she wrote.

“We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

“We are in unknown territory.”

No further details are known about the 76-year-old’s death, which comes just one day before she was about to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and a few months before she was set to take to the stage again later this year.

The Judds, made up of Naomi and her daughter Wynonna, had announced earlier this year a 10-date “Final Tour” starting in September.

The duo was also to be honoured in the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Born in Kentucky, Naomi started out as a nurse before she and Wynonna started performing together as The Judds back in the early 1980s.

They went on to have 14 number one songs including popular country music hits “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Why Not Me” and won five Grammy Awards.

After three decades of performing, the mother-daughter group bowed out of the spotlight in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

In 2011, they made a comeback with a Farewell Tour and performed earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards.