US approves over-the-counter sale of lifesaving overdose treatment Narcan nasal spray
The lifesaving drug can instantly reverse the effects of an overdose
The US government has approved sales of the overdose-reversing nasal spray Narcan without the need for a prescription, a move that will dramatically expand access to the lifesaving drug.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration means that the spray will be available to buy online, in vending machines, supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.
The drug rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking the drug’s impact on the nervous system.
