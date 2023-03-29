Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US government has approved sales of the overdose-reversing nasal spray Narcan without the need for a prescription, a move that will dramatically expand access to the lifesaving drug.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration means that the spray will be available to buy online, in vending machines, supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.

The drug rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking the drug’s impact on the nervous system.