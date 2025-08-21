Here’s why NASA wants your photos of hurricane damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NASA is launching a pilot program to harness citizen science for faster hurricane disaster recovery.

The space agency, in collaboration with the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program, a science and education initiative, is spearheading a new Response Mapper project.

This innovative initiative will utilize photographs submitted by the public, both before and after a disaster, to track ground conditions in affected areas.

Throughout the summer and fall, NASA is actively encouraging public participation in the program, especially from residents in the Southeast, the region most often devastated by tropical storms, hurricanes, and related flooding.

“Your contributions could ultimately help emergency managers make faster and better-informed decisions when it matters most and strengthen your community’s ability to respond and recover from disasters,” NASA said.

open image in gallery NASA wants members of the public to send in photos before and after damage from hurricanes and other major storms, such as here in Asheville, North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024 ( Getty Images )

These time-stamped and geotagged images will be shared directly with emergency responders, complementing existing data from satellites and field reports, according to the space agency.

Disaster response teams often face challenges when obtaining "clear, localized" information, especially in rural areas, NASA said.

Satellite imagery offers a broad view of hazards but may overlook short-lived impacts due to factors such as cloud cover, timing of the orbit, or data processing delays. Satellites can also overlook finer details that photos taken closer to the ground could capture.

“We’re exploring how citizen science can support disaster response in ways that Earth observation data alone can’t,” said Kristen Okorn, a coordinator for NASA's Disasters Response Coordination System, in a statement.

“A single photo of land cover, whether it is a flooded street, fallen trees, or even an undamaged area, can offer helpful context.”

open image in gallery Sea water pushed inland by Hurricane Erin surges under the Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton, North Carolina. NASA wants Americans to help document damage from tropical storms ( AP )

Such photos can be combined with other observations to help verify the situation on the ground, determining where cleanup crews are needed or assessing other impacts such as crop losses or potential further threats to public safety.

Citizens can share photos by downloading the GLOBE Observer app on their smartphones and joining the NASA Response Mappers team.

The agency stresses that there is an inherent risk during hurricane season and members of the public should never put themselves in danger to take photos, particularly when collecting data in the midst of or immediately after a severe storm.

Data collection is requested in areas of the south and southeast United States, including the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.