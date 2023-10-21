Father of US hostage freed by Hamas says daughter’s release is ‘best day of my life’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of freed hostage Natalie Raanan has described the release of his daughter as the “best day of my life”.

Ms Raanan, 17, and her mother Judith, 59, both US citizens, were abducted and held for two weeks by Hamas during its terror attack on Israel earlier this month.

On Friday night Hamas released mother and daughter, who were being held in Gaza, for “humanitarian reasons”.

Speaking from Evanston, Illinois, Uri Raanan, 71, said he was left in “tears” by the release of his daughter, who he described as “doing good...very good”.

“I’m going to hug her it will be the best day of my life,” he added.

The Raanans were released to the Red Cross and are now in the hands of the Israeli military.

An image of the pair was later released by the Israeli government showing them accompanied by Israeli soldiers after crossing the border.

The mother and daughter had been visiting Israel from Illinois when they were taken captive. They were staying in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near Gaza when Hamas launched its deadly raid, killing some 1,400 people and taking scores more hostage.

Israel says Judith and Natalie were among around 200 people taken hostage during the rampage, although Hamas claims the figure is higher.

The pair were leased ahead of an expected ground assault by the Israel Defence Forces in Gaza, which is facing a humanitarian catastrophe following days of heavy bombing.

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 4,000 people - many children among them - have been killed since Israel launched retaliatory strikes, vowing to wipe out Hamas.

Water, food and electricity were cut off in the densely populated conclave, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing south after Israel announced an evacuation order for the north.

Trucks carrying aid to those stuck in the area were finally allowed to pass through Egypt’s Raffah crossing on Saturday morning.

More follows…