A coin-producing company with a controversial past is selling $2 bills that depict an image of Donald Trump raising his fist in the air moments after a gunman attempted to assassinate him with the words ‘fight, fight fight!’ for $19.95.

National Collector’s Mint Inc., a company that sells collectible coins, bills and more, is selling a “Trump Fight For America” $2 bill to “commemorate” the historic moment – the eighth variation of Trump-related $2 bill the company sells on its website.

Printed on “genuine legal tender”, the $2 bill features an image of the former president raising his fist in the air moments after a gunman opened fire at one of his rallies and attempted to assassinate him. A trickle of blood can be seen running down the side of Trump’s face.

Also featured on the bill is Trump’s signature, the words “fight, fight fight!”, the date of the shooting – July 13, 2024 – and the words “stand strong.”

For $19.95, plus a $4.95 shipping and handling fee – a minimum total of $24.90 – a person can own up to five of the “Trump Fight For America” $2 bills.

Trump pumps his fist after surviving the assassination attempt ( AFP via Getty Images )

National Collector’s Mint Inc. says they took “crisp, uncirculated U.S. legal tender $2 bills direct from sealed Treasury packs” and “enhanced them with this amazing image.”

However, it is unclear if the $2 bills could be used as legal tender. National Collector’s Mint Inc. says they are not affiliated, endorsed or licensed by the U.S. Mint.

The Independent has asked National Collector’s Mint Inc. as well as the U.S. Mint to confirm this.

The company has marketed its Trump $2 bill in a video using footage from the shooting and asking viewers, “Is this the moment that changes history?”

Emphasizing the historical significance of the event is a strategy that the company has used when marketing other Trump-related bills like a $2 bill with his mugshot on it.

National Collector’s Mint Inc.’s website has created celebratory Trump $2 bills for various moments like the day the former president visited Mount Rushmore or shortly before he was made the official Republican National Committee nominee.

“He may not yet be the Republican candidate for 2024, but if current polling is any indication, he will be … by a mile,” the description for the bill says.

Another bill celebrates Trump picking JD Vance as his running mate. The description proudly asserts, “We couldn’t be more excited to hear Trump select J.D. Vance as his running mate, an energetic V.P. candidate with conservative values and a rich life experience that embodies the American dream.”

The company has stirred controversy in the past for deceiving consumers while selling 9/11-related coins and collectibles.

In 2004, the company had to pay more than $2 million in refunds and penalties for creating “deceptive” ads about a Freedom Tower Silver Dollar.

Then in 2011, they faced backlash from Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Jerry Nadler for creating copies of a 9/11 commemorative coin that was issued to raise money for the September 11 Memorial & Museum.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of 9/11, we worry in particular about a proliferation of scams seeking to exploit the 9/11 tragedy for profit,” a statement from the congressmen said at the time.

Schumer and Nadler asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the matters to “stop such scams.”

“Commemorative coin scams may not be new, but the 9/11 coin scam surely represents an all-time low by reaping profits from our national tragedy,” they said.

In 2013, National Collector’s Mint Inc. settled with the Federal Trade Commission for failing to mark its imitation coins as a copy of U.S. mint-issued coins. Additionally, the company created a “misleading and deceptive” ordering and return process, causing consumers to be charged for items they did not order.