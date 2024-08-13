Newly-released bodycam footage from multiple angles shows police officers trying to find Thomas Matthew Crooks in the moments after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on 13 July.

One person was killed, two people were injured and the former president was wounded in his ear after Crooks opened fire on a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Multiple investigations are underway into the myriad of security failures that led to the shooting.

Secret Service officials have admitted a “failure” in the shooting and making sure the area was secure.