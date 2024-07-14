Trump seen for first time after assassination attempt at rally

Donald Trump was seen in public for the first time hours after he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July.

The former president walked down the steps of his private plane at Newark Liberty International Airport after what the FBI described as an assassination attempt.

He had been speaking on stage in Butler at around 6pm when several popping sounds were heard before Mr Trump ducked behind a podium and was swarmed by security detail.

Mr Trump was seen with blood on his ear and raised a fist to the air in the aftermath.

The FBI has has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.