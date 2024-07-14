Jo Cox’s husband reacts to Trump rally shooting: ‘He has some culpability’

Jo Cox's husband has condemned the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July, but said the former president "has some culpability in creating an environment where violence is more likely."

Brendan Cox's late wife, a Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was stabbed and shot by a far-right extremist in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in 2016.

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Mr Cox said there was "zero justification" for the shooting but Mr Trump has "incited and inflamed political violence himself."

"I feel sympathy, I feel pain for the fear his family must have felt at that moment... He also has some culpability in creating an environment where violence is more likely," Mr Cox added.