Doctor covered in blood describes treating Trump audience member shot at rally

A doctor covered in blood said he treated an audience member who was shot at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July.

"The guy has spun around was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There's lots of blood and he had brain matter there," he told CBS News.

The former president, 78, was also shot in the ear as he spoke on stage in Butler at around 6pm.

A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured during what the FBI has described as an assassination attempt.

The intelligence and security service has has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.