Frantic video from Trump rally crowd shows chaos during shooting: ‘He’s got a gun’

Frantic video from a bystander at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July, shows the moment chaos broke out when the former president was shot in the ear.

Several popping sounds were heard before Mr Trump ducked behind a podium and was swarmed by security detail.

He was seen with blood on his ear and raised a fist to the air in the aftermath.

A person in this video can be heard exclaiming: “He’s got a gun.”

One person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured.

Secret Service agents killed the gunman, who shot at the crowd from outside the perimeter.

The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt, according to law enforcement.