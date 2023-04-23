NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate relationship’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has been ousted from the company after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with a colleague.

Mr Shell and NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast Corp announced his immediate departure on Sunday.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Mr Shell said in a statement.

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Comcast said that the company and Mr Shell had “mutually agreed” to his departure following an outside counsel investigation into the relationship.

Mr Shell’s executive team will now report to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, according to an internal email.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you,” Mr Cavanaugh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a joint statement.

“We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”