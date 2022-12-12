New Hampshire hiker taking pictures falls 300ft to his death

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire’s White Mountains fell 300ft to his death, officials said.

The couple was clicking pictures near the cliff on the summit of Mount Williard in Crawford Notch when the woman heard her husband shout out.

As she looked over, she saw him falling down the mountain, officials of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

While the incident took place around 10.30am, Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) technicians were able to retrieve the body only four hours later from about 300ft below the summit.

The rescue crew carried the man’s body off the mountain and reaching the Mount Williard trailhead parking area around 6.45pm local time.

The authorities have withheld the name of the man and his wife, providing no other details related to their identity.

Earlier in October, a 60-year-old Canadian man died near Iguazú Falls on the Argentina- Brazil border while reportedly clicking a selfie. He was on the Upper Walk walkway at the waterfall, when he took a deadly tumble. His body was recovered two days later.

In August this year, an Italian man plunged 650ft to his death, while allegedly trying to grab the phone he dropped after clicking a selfie with his partner at a hiking tour at Altar Knotto in Rotzo.

Identified as Andrea Mazzetto, 30, he was pronounced dead at the scene.