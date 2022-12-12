Jump to content

New Hampshire hiker taking pictures falls 300ft to his death

His body was recovered four hours later

Namita Singh
Monday 12 December 2022 11:07
Comments
<p>A view from the auto road on Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, looking out to the surrounding White Mountains, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on 12 June 2020</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

A view from the auto road on Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, looking out to the surrounding White Mountains, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on 12 June 2020

(AFP via Getty Images)

A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire’s White Mountains fell 300ft to his death, officials said.

The couple was clicking pictures near the cliff on the summit of Mount Williard in Crawford Notch when the woman heard her husband shout out.

As she looked over, she saw him falling down the mountain, officials of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

While the incident took place around 10.30am, Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) technicians were able to retrieve the body only four hours later from about 300ft below the summit.

The rescue crew carried the man’s body off the mountain and reaching the Mount Williard trailhead parking area around 6.45pm local time.

The authorities have withheld the name of the man and his wife, providing no other details related to their identity.

Earlier in October, a 60-year-old Canadian man died near Iguazú Falls on the Argentina- Brazil border while reportedly clicking a selfie. He was on the Upper Walk walkway at the waterfall, when he took a deadly tumble. His body was recovered two days later.

In August this year, an Italian man plunged 650ft to his death, while allegedly trying to grab the phone he dropped after clicking a selfie with his partner at a hiking tour at Altar Knotto in Rotzo.

Identified as Andrea Mazzetto, 30, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

