Raging 3,200-acre New Jersey wildfire forces evacuation of thousands

Garden State Parkway is shut down as blaze triples in size

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 23 April 2025 03:24 BST
Wildfire rages in Ocean county, New Jersey as seen from nearby Gloucester County
Wildfire rages in Ocean county, New Jersey as seen from nearby Gloucester County (Gloucester County Emergency Management)

An uncontained fire has erupted in central New Jersey, spanning more than 3,200 acres and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Jones Road Wildfire is burning near South Jersey’s Barnegat Township in Ocean County along the New Jersey shore. Officials have shut down roughly 17 miles of the state’s busiest highway, the Garden State Parkway, near Waretown on account of the blaze.

The fire was just 5 percent contained as of Tuesday at 7 p.m. It was sparked Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The cause of the blaze was not yet known. An investigation is ongoing

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for 3,000 residents as the fire threatened an estimated 1,300 structures.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews drawing personnel from multiple communities were on the scene battling the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

