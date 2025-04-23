Raging 3,200-acre New Jersey wildfire forces evacuation of thousands
Garden State Parkway is shut down as blaze triples in size
An uncontained fire has erupted in central New Jersey, spanning more than 3,200 acres and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
The Jones Road Wildfire is burning near South Jersey’s Barnegat Township in Ocean County along the New Jersey shore. Officials have shut down roughly 17 miles of the state’s busiest highway, the Garden State Parkway, near Waretown on account of the blaze.
Some frightening footage emerging from the Jones Road Wildfire, which is currently burning at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township, New Jersey.— Shlomo Schorr (@OneJerseySchorr) April 22, 2025
The fire, which is 0% contained, has spread to nearly 1,500 acres in size and has forced evacuations. pic.twitter.com/m7RZ01XSsG
The fire was just 5 percent contained as of Tuesday at 7 p.m. It was sparked Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The cause of the blaze was not yet known. An investigation is ongoing
Mandatory evacuations were in effect for 3,000 residents as the fire threatened an estimated 1,300 structures.
EVACUATION NOTICE: Jones Road Wildfire— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 22, 2025
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area of Route 9 in Lacey Twp., Ocean County.
Follow the direction of local authorities. pic.twitter.com/F9VLqFucJe
Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews drawing personnel from multiple communities were on the scene battling the blaze.
