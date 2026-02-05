Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Jersey firefighter has died after falling into a frozen river — despite his colleagues’ best efforts to pull him out from underneath the ice.

A firefighter in Camden, four miles east of Philadelphia, fell into the Delaware River near the Wiggins Park Marina around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, as firefighters conducted a routine maintenance check of a fire boat, Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax said during a press conference.

The tragic incident drew a “split-second” reaction from the firefighter’s colleagues on scene, Flax said. Authorities did not share the name of the firefighter, but said that he was a husband and father.

Despite the quick response, “rough reports” indicate that the firefighter was stuck under the ice for about 30 minutes, Flax said.

“It’s a tragic loss, and at this time, the family still has to fully come to grips with what just happened. Not everyone is aware of what happened,” Flax said.

A New Jersey firefighter has died after falling into a frozen river while conducting routine maintenance on a fire boat, officials in Camden said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The firefighter plunged into the icy water while conducting routine maintenance on the fire boat. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall, but Flax said the group working on the boat had all the tools and equipment required.

First responders performed life-saving measures before the man was taken to the hospital, officials said.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us. I do not have enough words that I can even say that could tell you how this is hurting all of us,” Flax said.

Flax said authorities are still investigating the firefighter’s death. Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city would provide full support to the man’s family.

“It’s a tough time,” Carstarphen said.

The Independent has reached out to officials in Camden for more information.

Officials said personnel from Philadelphia, across the Delaware River, jumped into action to help. The Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the Camden Fire Department and for the City of Camden. IAFF Local 22 mourns the tragic loss of one of their firefighters. On behalf of the members of Local 22, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the firefighters’ family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters of the Camden Fire Department. We stand with you in grief, in solidarity, and in unwavering support,” IAFF Local 22 President Mike Bresnan.

It was unclear if any other firefighters were injured in the incident.

A medical examiner is still determining the cause of death.