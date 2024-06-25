NJ boy dies after being found ‘unresponsive’ in shallow pool at summer day camp

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a New Jersey day camp.

Liberty Lake Day Camp in Mansfield Township, New Jersey had just opened for the summer.

News of the child’s death was announced by the camp’s founder, Andy Pritikin, in an email to parents, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’m writing to share some tragic news,” he wrote. “During the afternoon swim period today for the freshman division, one of our lifeguards noticed that one of our campers appeared to be unresponsive in our shallow pool.

“They and our trained staff immediately followed appropriate protocol by pulling the camper out of the water, administering CPR and calling 911,” he said.

The freshman division is for children in the first and second grades, the camp’s website states.

“EMTs [arrived] quickly, and transported the camper by ambulance to the nearest hospital where doctors feverishly tried to resuscitate him. Tragically, despite all life saving efforts, he passed away.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper’s family, friends and loved ones — and we are respecting their privacy at this time.”

A clinical social worker who is employed by the camp full-time was counseling individuals who had witnessed the incident. It’s not clear if the boy drowned inside the pool.

The Independent emailed Liberty Lake Day Camp and the Mansfield Township Police Department for comment.

Pritikin concluded his statement by saying that the camp will resume activities on Tuesday and that the safety of the children in the camp’s care are his top priority.

“The safety and well-being of our campers and staff is our number one priority,” he said. The camp employs three registered nurses and 25 lifeguards certified in first aid, CPR and using a defibrillator.

Mansfield Air Squad is located “down the street” from the facility, he noted.

“Experts recommend that the best thing we can do is to forge forward and continue on with camp tomorrow, which we will do,” Pritikin said.

Pritikin founded the day camp in 2002. With 60 acres, it’s now the largest day camp in South and Central New Jersey, its website states. The organization has cared for more than 1,000 campers each summer since 2006.