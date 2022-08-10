One dead and five injured after bus overturns

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person has been killed and dozens more injured after a Megabus overturned and crashed in New Jersey while en route to Philadelphia.

The bus was travelling southbound when it overturned on an entrance ramp on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday, New Jersey State Police said.

The double-decker bus overturned with 19 passengers and one driver onboard, Megabus were reported as saying to local news outlets. The Independent has approached the coach company for further comment.

State police said one person was killed and that five others sustained serious injuries in the crash. Dozens more were believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Video and images posted to social media on Tuesday showed multiple people with grazes and other minor injuries. One witness said one passenger remained trapped for over 25 minutes before being freed.

“I ended up being one of the first on the scene,” said a witness, Gary Lee Fortner, on Twitter. “I took these (photos and videos) after helping as many as I could get out of the bus.”

Emergency responders were at the scene late into Tuesday evening, with the outer roadway of the area near Woodbridge, New Jersey, closed to traffic.

CBS New York reported that the roadway had reopened on Wednesday morning and that the wreckage had been cleared, although the investigation remains ongoing.

It was unclear what caused the bus, which was believed to have departed from Manhattan, New York, to collide with a railing and overturn. One other vehicle was also involved, the news station said.